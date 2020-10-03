Voter can ‘spoil’ their absentee ballot and request a new one if they change their mind

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Voters who have already returned their absentee ballots, but have since changed their mind about who they want to vote for, are not out of luck.

According to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, citizens that wish to change their vote can contact the city clerk’s office to “spoil” the ballot that they submitted. They can then ask for a replacement ballot where they can change their vote.

The deadline to request a replacement ballot is the same deadline to request a ballot: Oct. 29. for mail ballots and Nov. 1 for ballots issues in person.

