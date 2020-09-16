Vos: Veto-proof GOP majority probably unattainable

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s unlikely his party will achieve a veto-proof majority in November’s legislative elections.

Republicans have said their goal is to build a two-thirds majority in both the Assembly and Senate, enough to override any veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

But Vos said during a WisPolitics.com video conference Wednesday that there’s only about a 30% chance the GOP might pull it off, mostly because outside groups are contributing heavily to Democrats. But he said Republicans still expect to come out of November with strong majorities.

