Vos meets with group pushing for 2020 election decertification, kicks Ramthun out of meeting

by Will Kenneally

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday met with a group of roughly two dozen people who continue to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

During a closed-door meeting, the group asked Vos to decertify the 2020 election in Wisconsin by overruling the slate of 10 electors that represented the state in the electoral college — a move that legislative lawyers and Vos himself contend is impossible and illegal.

“The problem is: it gets down to what’s the remedy?” Vos said in a press availability after the meeting. “Some people think that the Legislature has the unilateral ability to overturn the election; we do not.”

Vos said the focus for Republicans frustrated with the result and administration of the 2020 election should rather be to elect a Republican governor and attorney general that will sign GOP election bills into law and pursue conservative claims of voting irregularities.

“I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data as (former Wisconsin Supreme Court) Justice (Michael) Gableman finishes his investigation,” Vos added.

RELATED: In report, Gableman calls for impossible: To take a ‘hard look’ at decertifying Wisconsin election

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and multiple reviews have affirmed President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump in the Badger State.

“If Speaker Vos thinks he can continue to try and placate these far-right extremists, he’s wrong,” said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who sits on the Assembly’s elections committee. “They will stop at nothing less than decertifying an election that happened more than a year ago and overturning the will of the people of Wisconsin.”

The same group that met with Vos Wednesday held a rally in February that was critical of the speaker. Headlining that rally was Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, but he was absent from the meeting Wednesday at Vos’s request.

Ramthun said the speaker kicked him out because he is running for governor and Vos did not want to turn the meeting into a “campaign rally.”

Shortly after being kicked out of the room, Ramthun criticized Vos for what he sees as slow-rolling investigations into the 2020 election.

“I think there’s people in that room that are involved who don’t want to see closure on this, that’s why they’ve been obstructing all along,” Ramthun said, alluding to Vos.

The two have been at odds for months — in January, Vos removed a staff member assigned to Ramthun’s office.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.