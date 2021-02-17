Vos asks Gov. Evers to lower flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter requesting the flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late Rush Limbaugh.

The conservative media icon died Wednesday at the age of 70 due to complications from lung cancer.

Vos said Limbaugh was a pioneer in talk radio who “inspired generations to become active in politics.

“No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservativism in our nation,” Vos wrote in the letter.

Vos said lowering the flags would “be a show of respect and bipartisanship when so many in our state and nation mourn the loss of this historic figure in American politics.”

