Vos announces members of Task Force on Racial Disparities

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced the members of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The task force, which is chaired by Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, will be made up of four legislators and 28 community members.

According to the news release, the unit “will focus on ways to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and law enforcement policies and standards.”

Vos said more than 100 people applied for a position.

“The membership represents a diversity of experiences, backgrounds and geography of the state,” Vos said in a statement Wednesday. “We know that it’s through listening and learning from one another that Wisconsin can move forward together.”

An introductory meeting will take place Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. inside the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Members of the task force include:

Rep. Jim Steineke, Task Force Co-Chair

Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Task Force Co-Chair

Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee)

Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine)

Rev. Marcus Allen, Pastor, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Madison and U.S. Army Veteran

Rev. Yao Yang, Pastor, The Cross Church, Wausau, Joseph Project Leader and Executive Director of The Gospel TLC

Tehassi Hill, Chair, Oneida Nation

Ricardo Diaz, retired former Executive Director, United Community Center, Milwaukee

Rebecca Burrell, Activist, Entrepreneur, Singer/Songwriter

Pastor Jerome Smith, Greater Praise Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee, Joseph Project Leader

Marty Calderon, God Touch Ministry, Milwaukee

Dr. Jeremiah Holiday, Chief Academic Officer, Milwaukee Public Schools

Fred Royal, President, Milwaukee NAACP

Keetra Burnette, Director, Stakeholder Engagement, United Way of Dane County and Urban League of Greater Madison

Dr. Eve Hall, President and CEO, Milwaukee Urban League

Ossie Kendrix, President and CEO, African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Theresa Jones, VP for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, Children’s Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Damond Boatwright, Regional President, SSM Health

Linda Fair, Academic Advisor, Blackhawk Technical College

Veronica King, Instructor, Gateway Technical College Instructor and Former Department of Corrections Social Worker

Ted Nietzke, CEO, CESA 6 and Former West Bend School District Superintendent

Tory Lowe, Co-founder and CEO, Justice of Wisconsin

Pam Holmes, Retired Milwaukee Police Officer, President of the National Black Police Association- Wisconsin Chapter

Tony Gonzalez, Founder and Co-Chair, Toward One Wausau

Patrick Mitchell, Chief of Police, West Allis Police Department

Danilo Cardenas, Secretary/Treasurer, Milwaukee Police Association

Jim Palmer, Executive Director, Wisconsin Professional Police Association

Nate Dreckman – Grant County Sheriff

Pastor Dannie Evans, House of God Church, Janesville, WI and Former Probation and Parole Agent

Steven Roux, Rice Lake Police Chief

Wayne Strong, Retired Lieutenant, Madison Police Department

Kalvin Barrett, Law Enforcement Instructor, Madison College

