Vos announces members of Task Force on Racial Disparities
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced the members of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities.
The task force, which is chaired by Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, will be made up of four legislators and 28 community members.
According to the news release, the unit “will focus on ways to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and law enforcement policies and standards.”
Vos said more than 100 people applied for a position.
“The membership represents a diversity of experiences, backgrounds and geography of the state,” Vos said in a statement Wednesday. “We know that it’s through listening and learning from one another that Wisconsin can move forward together.”
An introductory meeting will take place Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. inside the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Members of the task force include:
- Rep. Jim Steineke, Task Force Co-Chair
- Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Task Force Co-Chair
- Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee)
- Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine)
- Rev. Marcus Allen, Pastor, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Madison and U.S. Army Veteran
- Rev. Yao Yang, Pastor, The Cross Church, Wausau, Joseph Project Leader and Executive Director of The Gospel TLC
- Tehassi Hill, Chair, Oneida Nation
- Ricardo Diaz, retired former Executive Director, United Community Center, Milwaukee
- Rebecca Burrell, Activist, Entrepreneur, Singer/Songwriter
- Pastor Jerome Smith, Greater Praise Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee, Joseph Project Leader
- Marty Calderon, God Touch Ministry, Milwaukee
- Dr. Jeremiah Holiday, Chief Academic Officer, Milwaukee Public Schools
- Fred Royal, President, Milwaukee NAACP
- Keetra Burnette, Director, Stakeholder Engagement, United Way of Dane County and Urban League of Greater Madison
- Dr. Eve Hall, President and CEO, Milwaukee Urban League
- Ossie Kendrix, President and CEO, African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
- Theresa Jones, VP for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, Children’s Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Damond Boatwright, Regional President, SSM Health
- Linda Fair, Academic Advisor, Blackhawk Technical College
- Veronica King, Instructor, Gateway Technical College Instructor and Former Department of Corrections Social Worker
- Ted Nietzke, CEO, CESA 6 and Former West Bend School District Superintendent
- Tory Lowe, Co-founder and CEO, Justice of Wisconsin
- Pam Holmes, Retired Milwaukee Police Officer, President of the National Black Police Association- Wisconsin Chapter
- Tony Gonzalez, Founder and Co-Chair, Toward One Wausau
- Patrick Mitchell, Chief of Police, West Allis Police Department
- Danilo Cardenas, Secretary/Treasurer, Milwaukee Police Association
- Jim Palmer, Executive Director, Wisconsin Professional Police Association
- Nate Dreckman – Grant County Sheriff
- Pastor Dannie Evans, House of God Church, Janesville, WI and Former Probation and Parole Agent
- Steven Roux, Rice Lake Police Chief
- Wayne Strong, Retired Lieutenant, Madison Police Department
- Kalvin Barrett, Law Enforcement Instructor, Madison College
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.