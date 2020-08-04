VomFASS closing on State Street after five years

Starting Sunday, VomFASS will be fully liquidating everything in the store.

After nearly five years on State Street, VomFASS is closing its doors.

“It was an extremely difficult decision but one that could no longer be delayed,” a Facebook post says. “We can’t tell you how much we’ve loved being here to offer you the most amazing and unique products in the world, making many friends along the way.”

VomFASS is a sampling store specializing in gourmet oils, vinegars and spirits. There are two locations in Madison, one on State Street and another on University Avenue.

VomFASS on State Street will be fully liquidating everything in the store including non-food items starting Sunday. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be open Aug. 12-15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The University Avenue location of VomFASS is still open.

