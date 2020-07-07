Volunteers searching for missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl

BARABOO, Wis. — Groups of volunteers are searching parts of Baraboo and Sauk County for a missing 10-year-old girl from Baraboo.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for Kodie Dutcher. Anyone wishing to help with Tuesday’s search is asked to meet at the Baraboo Civic, according to Sauk County dispatchers.

Dutcher is described as 4’9″ tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen on foot wearing overalls. She was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say she is believed to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left her cell phone and shoes behind. Emergency Services have not been able to find her yet.

If you’ve seen her, call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-963-5622.