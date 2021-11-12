Volunteers put together ‘kindness bags’ for Sun Prairie kids in need

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie is getting ready for World Kindness Day this weekend by doing something good.

Volunteers got together at the community resource center on Thursday to assemble nearly 2,000 “kindness bags.”

The bags of breakfast food and snacks have been assembled to be distributed to five elementary schools in Sun Prairie.

The main purpose of the bags is to feed children who might be experiencing food insecurity on a daily basis; the kindness that is shown is just a happy byproduct.

Weston Hannan started the kindness bag program five years ago.

“I always wanted to be a farmer, so I grew corn at a party and we’re raising money, so now I’m here helping to get it to all the kids who need it,” he said.

In five years, the initiative has distributed a total of 8,600 kindness bags.

