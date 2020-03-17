Volunteers needed to deliver hot meals to homebound residents in Sauk County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

SAUK COUNTY – Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to residents who cannot get out of their homes in Sauk County.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) said many of its normal volunteers are unable to assist to to childcare issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups to continue to provide hot meals, but is also preparing frozen and non-perishable meals.

All ADRC dining sites are closed, but diners who regularly attend are eligible for a carry-out meal, according to information posted on the Sauk County website. Diners should call the dining site manager to schedule a pick-up.

All other ARDC events are postponed until further notice.

