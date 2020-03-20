Volunteer Wisconsin website launches COVID-19 response initiative

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — As cases increase in Wisconsin, United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin and Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association created the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

The website provides a centralized location for organizations to post about what they need, Jeanne Duffy, the executive director of Serve Wisconsin, said.

“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children, and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, executive director of United Way of Wisconsin.

