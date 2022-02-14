Volunteer Sunday at Freewheel Bike Co-Op returns

by Tamia Fowlkes

MADISON, Wis. — Wheels were spinning Sunday at Madison Freewheel Bicycle Cooperative, as volunteers gathered for their first Sunday Volunteer Day of 2022.

Challenged by COVID-19, many local residents sought new socially-distanced ways to get around town. Freewheel offered a solution and a variety of ways that community members can support their important work.

Centering itself on a mission towards transportation justice, Freewheel aims to increase access to bikes in the Madison area through education-based services.

The nonprofit organization has served the Madison area for more than 15 years, and plays a critical role in providing affordable bikes, bike parts, tune-ups and mechanical classes to community members.

“You can pay, you know, a million dollars and anywhere in between. We don’t turn anybody away the other one is that you can come in here and be empowered with that knowledge to fix your own bike, regardless of your monetary situation,” said Freewheel employee Daniel Kambrelis.

Community members can donate monetarily in addition to donating used bikes and bike parts. Bike volunteer days take place every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

