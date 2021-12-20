Volk Field security officer dies of COVID-19 complications

by Kyle Jones

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. – A security officer at Volk Field died Saturday due to COVID-19 complications, the Department of Military Affairs announced Monday.

Chad Christiansen, 49, of Baraboo had worked at Volk Field since February 2020. He came to the airbase from Charlotte, Iowa.

“He will be remembered as a trustworthy, dedicated employee devoted to the safety and security of the base,” officials said in a statement Monday. “He will be sorely missed by his DMA family and all of Volk Field.”

Christiansen was a civilian officer.

