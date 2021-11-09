Volk Field commander relieved of duty amid allegations of misconduct

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Air National Guard has relieved a high-ranking servicewoman from her duties as commander of Volk Field Air National Guard Base due to “lost confidence in her ability to command.”

Brig. Gen. David W. May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s top officer, relieved Col. Leslie A. Zyzda-Martin on Monday, citing investigations that have revealed issues of alleged misconduct and concerning work environments.

“This is a very difficult decision, but it is the right thing to do in the best interest of Volk Field,” May said. “The men and women that make up Volk Field are extraordinary at what they do. It is my obligation to ensure they have the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

Zyzda-Martin took over as commander at Volk Field just over a year ago.

The National Guard said additional investigations are ongoing. Authorities didn’t share details on the nature of the investigations.

Lt. Col Tom Bauer, who serves as vice commander at the base, will serve as interim commander until a new one is chosen.

