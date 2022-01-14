Volk Field announces Col. Matthew Eakins as new commander

by Jaymes Langrehr

Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air, presents the unit flag to Col. Matthew Eakins, incoming commander of Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, during a formal assumption of command ceremony Jan. 10 at Volk Field. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan

VOLK FIELD, Wis. — A new commander has been installed at Volk Field, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced Friday.

Col. Matthew Eakins began work as the 13th commander in Volk Field’s history on January 10.

“I’m excited to be in command of such a world-class organization,” Eakins said, according to a release from the Wisconsin National Guard. “There are only four CRTCs (Combat Readiness Training Centers) in the country, and Volk Field is known to be the best.”

Col. Eakins is a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin. His 21-year military career includes command of the 115th Mission Support Group at Truax Field.

“Today, Volk Field, I want to be part of your team, and part of your family,” Eakins said. “I will be your advocate. I will fight for the resources you need to provide the best training possible to ensure you are equipped for the execution of your mission — our mission.”

Lt. Col. Tom Bauer served as interim commander of Volk Field the past two months, after Col. Leslie Z. Zyzda-Martin was relieved from her duties in November.

Col. Zyzda-Martin was removed as commander after just over one year on the job after investigations revealed alleged misconduct and concerns about the work environment.

