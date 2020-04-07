Vivienne H. “Dit” Smith

MADISON – Vivienne H. “Dit” Smith, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Chamomile Assisted Living.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1921, in Elroy, Wis., the daughter of James and Minnie Miller.

Dit, the youngest of seven children, graduated from Elroy High School in 1939. Her family will remember her as petite in size but big at heart. Raised during the Great Depression, she managed to find a bright spot in everyone and everything.

Dit married William H. Smith on Oct. 14, 1943 in Madison. She loved to dance and was the center of most dance floors with her husband, Bill. Her greatest love throughout her life was her family, most recently her grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Dit is survived by her son-in-law, Dale (Christine) Dull of Madison; grandchildren, Ryan (Monica) Dull and Kent (Tara) Dull all of Waunakee; and great-grandchildren, Barrett, Carter, Sara, Alex, Jack, Olivia and Macy.

Vivienne was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith in 2006; a daughter, Betty J. Dull (Smith) in 2006; and a son, Dean R. Smith in 1994.

Private funeral services will be held.

