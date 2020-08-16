Visitor traffic increasing at walk-up Dane County Farmers’ Market

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — After months of drive-thru-only pick-ups, the Dane County Farmers’ Market has moved forward with in-person shopping.

Farmers’ market officials said traffic is on the risk at its new walk-up market at the Alliant Energy Center after just a few weeks.

Many people at the market said they are excited to be back to face-to-face shopping, saying part of the appeal is the set up.

To make it work during the pandemic, organizers said they have worked closely with the county’s public health department and has a safe shopper code of conduct.

They said they will continue to monitor public health and safety by making changes as needed to the format.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments