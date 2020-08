Visiting Waunakee’s ‘Be the Change’ wall

Site staff by Site staff

In a time of division, there is a new opportunity to spread a little love in Waunakee with hand-written messages of togetherness. News 3 Now photojournalist Brian Mesmer brings us there.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments