Visiting someone who is vaccinated doesn’t make it safe

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health warned that just because one person has received both doses of the vaccine doesn’t make seeing them safe.

The vaccine keeps those who have it safe, but it does not mean vaccinated individuals aren’t carriers.

UW Health senior medical director, Dr. Matt Anderson, said experts are uncertain if people who have had the shot are able to infect others with the virus.

“What we don’t know at this point is weather those individuals can be exposed and still carry the virus and potentially transmit it to others. Which could have a negative impact of, one, infecting and making other people sick, or two, having that individual then who gets sick take it onto other people and contribute to a broader community spread,” Dr. Anderson said.

Even after receiving both shots, a small amount of individuals can still get sick. If you have not had the shots but choose to visit with someone who has been vaccinated it’s important to remain socially distant and to wear a mask.

Dr. Anderson said, “Be thinking not only about yourself, be thinking about the individual who you’re visiting but also be thinking about the community broadly. And thinking about how do we continue to take precautions to keep the community spread down.”

