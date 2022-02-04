VISIT Milwaukee launches ‘Bronze Fonz Challenge’ while iconic statue undergoes maintenance

by Logan Reigstad

The iconic Bronze Fonz statue was removed from Milwaukee's Riverwalk temporarily for maintenance. Courtesy: TMJ4.

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee’s iconic Bronze Fonz statue is temporarily undergoing maintenance, the city’s convention and visitors bureau has launched a social media challenge asking people to do their best to fill in for the art piece.

Earlier this week, the statue of the Happy Days character was removed from its usual spot along the Milwaukee Riverwalk for several weeks’ worth of maintenance, WTMJ-TV reported.

In the meantime, VISIT Milwaukee announced a Bronz Fonz Challenge where people can take their turn at replicating the statue.

“Since the Bronz Fonz is ‘missing,’ we want YOU to take a picture where he normally stands, then tag us using #BronzeFonzChallenge,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

Ayy, #Milwaukee! Since the Bronz Fonz is "missing," we want YOU to take a picture where he normally stands, then tag us using #BronzeFonzChallenge. We'll select the best pic and send a bag of swag to the winner. (If @hwinkler4real takes one, we'll probs give it to him. Sorry.) pic.twitter.com/9oGPPTtYSU — VISIT Milwaukee (@visitmilwaukee) February 3, 2022

The winner will get an unspecified “swag bag” — but if the real Henry Winkler takes part, “we’ll probs give it to him,” VISIT Milwaukee quipped. “Sorry.”

