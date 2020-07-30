Virus spread hits rural, northern Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Rural counties in northern Wisconsin that had largely been immune from the coronavirus pandemic are now seeing a surge in cases, with Iron County now having the state’s highest rate of active confirmed infections.

The number of confirmed infections in Iron County was in the single digits for four months before spiking in July, with 75 total cases. Of those, 68 involve residents and seven involve nonresidents.

The cases are spread throughout the county. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that 38 people have recovered, three have been hospitalized and one has died. Cases have spiked statewide since mid-June.

