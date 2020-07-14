Virus risk prompts DMV to extend license renewal deadline drivers over 60

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

DMV

MADISON, Wis. — The deadline for Wisconsin drivers who received extensions to renew their license due to COVID-19 is coming up this month, but drivers over 60 years old received a two-month extension, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles said that drivers under 60 years old who received special extensions need to renew by July 25, or they’ll have to pay a late fee.

The DMV said it has granted drivers over 60 years old an additional 60 days to renew their license because of the elevated health risk to that age group. They have until Sept. 24 to renew without a late fee.

The DMV said it recently added an online license renewal option to help keep customers safe during the coronavirus health emergency. Most drivers between 18 and 64 years old are able to renew their licences online. Online renewals take effect immediately and are viewable to law enforcement. Drivers can also make an appointment online to go to a DMV customer service center to renew.

