Virus infections hit 200,000 worldwide, 90th case confirmed in Wisconsin

Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

BERLIN — Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (6:13 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.

The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.

In Wisconsin, health officials say another case was confirmed in Washington County Tuesday night, bringing the state’s active total cases to 90. One other person has recovered.

First WashCo Coronavirus Case Tonight, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced the first coronavirus case in Washington County, Wisconsin. Posted by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expected to provide an update on the virus in the state Wednesday afternoon.

