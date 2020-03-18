Virus infections hit 200,000 worldwide, 90th case confirmed in Wisconsin
BERLIN — Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000.
The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (6:13 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.
It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.
The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.
In Wisconsin, health officials say another case was confirmed in Washington County Tuesday night, bringing the state’s active total cases to 90. One other person has recovered.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expected to provide an update on the virus in the state Wednesday afternoon.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.