Virtual telemedicine option available for veterans in Wisconsin

DENVER — A new Department of Veterans Affairs contract will improve care access and devilry for veterans in Wisconsin.

According to a news release, CirrusMD, a text-based virtual care provider, will give more than 1.6 million veterans in several states, including Wisconsin and Minnesota, access to the virtual care service.

The release said ‘VA Health Chat’ is a web and mobile platform that will connect veterans with a VA healthcare team member for clinical and non-clinical services to ask questions, receive medical advice, refill prescriptions, or schedule appointments from any device.

Veterans can visit here to check eligible facilities in their area.

