Virtual mail service launches in Middleton to help businesses without a physical address

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The launch of a new virtual mail service in Middleton may help businesses run remotely.

Starting Feb. 14, Community CoWorks will launch a virtual mail service called Community Post. Businesses, freelancers, etc. can have their mail sent to 3030 Laura Ln. in Middleton and Community Post will scan the mail and deliver it to the business.

The launch of the Community Post was made possible through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s We’re All In Small Business Grant Phase 2 program.

“Community Post is a centralized hub for decentralized businesses, which have become more prevalent in today’s world,” Community CoWorks Founder Kristi Warriner said. “This grant will help us get this new service off the ground so that we can continue helping solopreneurs, established businesses and everyone in between. Through Community Post and Community CoWorks, we look forward to providing businesses all the benefits of having a physical address at our coworking space without the expensive long-term lease that’s typically required,” Warriner said.

