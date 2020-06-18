Virtual Juneteenth celebration focuses on how COVID-19 impacts the Black community

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health and the UW Carbone Cancer Center invite people to a virtual Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Health experts will join with community leaders for the “Strength of Our Resilience / Black Voices Matter” program organized by the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination. The discussion will focus on COVID-19 in the Black community and acknowledging the ability for African-Americans to thrive, survive and build in the face of adversity.

You can watch the conversation via Facebook Live on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Click here to register.

