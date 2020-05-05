Virginia Ruth “Ginny” Thomas

BELOIT – Virginia Ruth “Ginny” Thomas, age 61, loving mother of William Malone (Rosa) and Joe Malone (Bethany), adoring grandmother of Owen, Lucas and Georgia, youngest daughter of Betty Winston, little sister of Cathy Kasprak, ex-wife of Don Malone, stepmother of Sean Malone (Erika Kent) and Mariah Malone and beloved friend of many more de facto family members collected along the way, passed away on the evening of Friday, May 1, 2020, after a well-fought 18 months with pancreatic cancer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Art Thomas, and brother-in-law, Paul Kasprak.

She was born on February 24, 1959, in Somerville, N.J., to Arthur Ray Thomas and Betty Ann Thomas (née Crofut) and grew up on a farm in Ridgebury Township, Pa.

Ginny studied Animal Science at Penn State University, where she was on the national champion fencing team, and she studied Food Science at the University of Wisconsin – Stout. In her Master’s thesis, she scientifically developed a whole wheat cake recipe that lived on throughout her life in Ginny’s upside-down apple cake recipe.

She had several jobs through the years, including as a farmer, bus driver, bulk tank driver, bookkeeper, medical transcriptionist, and accountant at the Mandaamin Institute in Lake Geneva, Wis., and she owned her own business as a health coach. Nothing was as important, though, as her calling to stay at home and raise her two sons. She was wholly invested in their upbringing and joined both of them in Boy Scouts, homeschool, and countless other projects and misguided adventures.

Ginny had a sharp and occasionally dark wit. She had a strong personality and made a memorable impression on everyone she met. She will be surely missed.

She will be buried in the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wis. A celebration of life will be determined for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to one of the below organizations in her name:

FarmWise Education: W2331 Kniep Rd., Elkhorn, WI 53121

Ten Chimneys: PO Box 225, Genesee Depot, WI 53127

UW Carbone Cancer Center: 600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705

