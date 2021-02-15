Virginia R. “Gini” (Grimm) Kraft

MADISON – Virginia R. “Gini” Kraft, age 94, passed away at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg on February 10, 2021 due to complications from an aortic aneurysm.

The daughter of John and Mathilda (Bowar) Grimm, Virginia was born in Madison on June 7, 1926 and never left the city.

On May 21,1947 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Kraft and they spent the next 72+ years together before his passing on December 11, 2020. During that time, they raised three children, Mark Alan, Robert Michael (Mike) and Kathleen Ann (Kay). After the children left home both Gini and Bob became well known on the Auction Circuit as consummate collectors of coins and antiques. Once home Gini took pride in refinishing, re caning or simply enjoying their ‘key buys’. They both enjoyed golfing and formed Madison’s first couple’s league at Odana Golf Course where they formed many lasting friendships.

Virgina will be missed by her son Mark Kraft (Linda), daughter Kay Muchow (Stan), daughter-in-law Terry Kraft, her seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. All whom she took great pride in.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her husband and son Mike.

The family wishes to sincerely thank her two best friends from childhood, Gloria Accardo and Joan Bjelde for their unwavering friendship and highly anticipated lunch dates over the last years. They would also like to thank the Agrace Hospice Home Health Team (especially Susi, Becky, Lisa, Lori and of course Mary the Nurse) for supporting her love of independence over the past year.

Due to the complications of COVID 19 a private graveside service will be held with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneral service.com.

