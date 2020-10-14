Virginia Moore

Virginia Contreras Moore, 70, of Jefferson, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Virginia was born in Mexico on January 31, 1950, daughter of the late Dario J. Contreras Garcia and Romana Cortez Suniga. Virginia was a strong woman with a heart of gold. She was also a Christian who loved to serve and help anyone, often bringing strangers into her home to feed them.

Virginia is survived by her children, Jose Contreras and Juanita Centeno; four special women who she considered daughters, Gloria, Romana, Nina and Berna Contreras and Benny Mendez; many grand children and brothers, Santiago, Teodoro and Julio Contreras.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cemetery until time of service.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

