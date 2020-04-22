Virginia Mary “Ginny” Rogers

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Virginia Mary “Ginny” Rogers, age 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in her home, where she resided for over 72 years.

Ginny, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Mcilwee) Leigh, was born on June 14, 1926, on the family farm in Iowa County.

Ginny graduated from Ridgeway High School and Madison Business College. She married Myles “Mike” Rogers on June 4, 1947, in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Together Mike and Ginny had eight children.

Ginny worked as an administrative assistant at the University of Wisconsin Department of Sociology for 34 years. After her retirement, she volunteered and enjoyed several years working with the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation. Virginia enjoyed family time and hosting her annual Christmas Eve open house for over 70 years. She loved her family and taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the values of education, respect, love, honesty, sharing and caring for others.

Throughout her lifetime Ginny enjoyed working and volunteering, rescuing and providing forever homes to many dogs and cats, holding garage sales, raising tulips and sunflowers, baking homemade pies, music, dancing and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Ginny is survived by her seven sons, Jeff (Marian), Greg (Mary), Bruce (Barb), Scott (Linda), Brent (Sue), Dan (Mary Jo), Blaine (Becky) and only daughter, Sherri (Lou). Ginny is further survived by her siblings, Gary (Marcia), Donna (Jim), Dennis (Connie), and Rudy Leigh. Grandma Ginny is survived by 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myles; grandson, Matthew; brother, Toby; and sister, Lorraine, and her husband, Laverne “Doo” Yapp.

The family would like to thank Addy and her mom, Kathy, for helping care for Grandma when needed, keeping her stocked up with personal essentials and providing her with endless bags of her favorite candy – jelly beans. The family would also like to thank her team at Heartland Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Ginny’s life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420