Virginia Magdalene Marty

MADISON – Virginia M. Marty, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1925, in Middleton, Wis., the oldest daughter of Henry and Hilda Hellenbrand. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1943 and worked as a stenographer for several years. Virginia was united in marriage to Lyle W. Marty on Nov. 12, 1949; they recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Lyle; and their two daughters, Debra Marty (Peter Hanson) and Lori Stoehr (Stephen Stoehr); and by four grandchildren, Daniel Stoehr (fiancée, Caitlin Pilon), Theodore Hanson (significant other, Rosetta Phan), Andrew Stoehr (fiancée, Alyssa Niebuhr) and Kirsten Hanson (significant other, Andy John Hamley). In addition, she is survived by her sister, Phyllis Johnson (the late Dave Johnson); sister-in-law, Marion Thoresen (the late Trygve Thoresen); brother-in-law, Medford Marty (Dot Marty); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mary Jane Schmelzer (the late Donald Schmelzer); brother, Roger Hellenbrand; sisters-in-law, Arlene Ekstrom (the late Russ Ekstrom) and Arliss Zwickey (the late Harold Zwickey); niece, Sandra Johnson Meegan; and nephew, Dennis Johnson.

She was a long-time homemaker and was always very happy to be home in the house that she and Lyle shared for many years in Madison. She was a founding and long-time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Virginia and Lyle enjoyed attending the U.W. Travelogue Series for many years, and annual spring trips to Florida with her sister, Mary Jane, for many years as well. She spent many evenings attending Concert in the Park with her neighbor, Marlyn, and enjoyed many bus trips to the Fireside in Fort Atkinson for lunch and a show. Grandma Virginia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; going to the zoo and on picnics were some favorite activities. She was a fan of the daily crossword puzzle.

She was especially proud that the land that is now the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton was once her grandparent’s farmland. After the land became a conservancy, many trips were made to the top of the hill for a view of the capital. With her passing, Virginia will now have an opportunity to view that same hill from a different perspective.

Many thanks go to the compassionate team of medical professionals at St. Mary’s Hospital where she spent her final days. Also, many thanks to all of Virginia and Lyle’s neighbors who have been so helpful to them over the years.

Arrangements are being handled by Gunderson Funeral Home, Middleton.

Burial will be at St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Middleton.

Arrangements are pending.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

