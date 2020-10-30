Virginia Mae Erickson

Site staff by Site staff

Virginia (Ginny) Mae Erickson, age 93 of Monroe, died peacefully October 28, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

She was born May 10, 1927 in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of Burnette and Edna (Hendrickson) Rear. Virginia graduated from Argyle High School in 1946 and following high school, she attended Madison Vocational School. Ginny married her high school sweetheart Calvin (Cal) Erickson on January 10, 1948 at Argyle Lutheran Church and they were married for 70 years. They owned Erickson Plumbing and Heating, and Ginny was the receptionist/bookkeeper while the business was in their home. She also worked as a receptionist for Mueller & Healy Optometrists. Ginny was a member of the United Methodist Church where she was active in various groups and volunteered in the church office. Ginny always liked trying new things, whether it was a new recipe, ceramics, cross stitching, oil painting or line dancing. She made many beautiful quilts and was involved with the church quilting group. Ginny enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and 500, and was in the same bridge group for over 50 years. Ginny also liked to dance, and she and Cal would go dancing in the area with several other couples. They also spent time golfing and fishing together. Ginny was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Ginny is survived by three children, James (Kimberly) Erickson of Superior, WI, Julie (Joe) Motz of Red Wing, MN, Scott (Madea) Erickson of Murray, KY; 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Erickson, Mark (Stacy) Erickson, Chad Erickson, Aaron Motz, Laura (Ryne) McNamara, Alyssa Erickson, Lauren (Giacomo) Gremizzi; 9 great grandchildren, Emmett and Elias Erickson, Zoey Erickson, McKenzie, Hailie and Aubrie Motz, Jase, Kade and Cal McNamara; brother, Bernard (Juanita) Rear and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Cal in 2018; her parents; sister, Grace (John) Wagner; and brother, Maurice (Marian) Rear.

Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Argyle, WI.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church or the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

The Newcomer Funeral Home in Monroe is assisting the family.

The family is grateful for the compassionate and loving care given to Ginny by the Aster Assisted Living staff and the Monroe Clinic Hospice staff.