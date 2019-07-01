Virginia M. Oakley

Site staff by Site staff

Virginia M. Oakley, 96, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Virginia was born on May 31, 1923 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Erwin and Celia (Endl) Poeppel.

She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1941 and married James Oakley on April 18, 1942. Virginia worked at Parker Pen and for many years Thomas Industries. After retirement, Virginia enjoyed traveling between Punta Gorda, Florida and northern Wisconsin.

Virginia loved having company and cooking them meals. She was a member of both the Fort Atkinson American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. She served many Sunday morning breakfasts at the VFW.

Virginia is survived by her children, Bonita (Donald) Yandry, Tom (Jan) Oakley and John (Jane) Oakley all of Fort Atkinson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Kay Behrens) Poeppel of Lake Tomahawk; sister, Juanita (Norm) Hathaway of Bloomingdale, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Poeppel of Fort Atkinson and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James; grandson, James Oakley; granddaughter, Erin Errickson and brothers, Merton and Erwin Poeppel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

