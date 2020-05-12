Virginia Helen Nickeson

MADISON- Virginia Helen Green Nickeson, age 95, of Madison, formerly of Monona and the Town of Dunn, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Virginia, the daughter of third generation farmer, Freeman Asher Green and Agnes (Stondall) Green was born in March of 1925, on the family farm. As family history tells, there was a blizzard that day with Doctor Keenan arriving on horseback to deliver Virginia. Determined to do things her way from the very beginning, Virginia began school at age four at the Lakeside One Room School House as she had been showing up there every day since age three.

While in high school, she worked as a proofreader for the Stoughton Hub. After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1942, Virginia became a dental assistant to Dr. Dreher in Madison. Also, as a young adult, Ginny went to work for the Yost Department store.

While living in Madison, Ginny met Lt. Richard S. Nickeson. They married on Jan. 22, 1944, in Suffield, Conn. He predeceased her in 1996. Together they raised three daughters: Sandra, Holly and Linda. Ginny was a stay-at-home mom until the youngest was in college.

Ginny was devoted to her faith, family, country and community. She volunteered with many organizations including The Red Cross (She was an airplane spotter on the Belmont Hotel during World War II. Later, she organized numerous blood mobile drives in Monona.), Lake Edge United Church of Christ (serving on the pulpit committee, courtyard gardening team, among other duties), March of Dimes, Opti-Mrs., Olbrich Gardens (earning more than 1560 volunteer hours, organizing the yearly plant sale, becoming a docent at the Thai Pavilion, becoming a Master Gardener…), and Oakwood Village East. She also loved her friends, playing bridge, planning gourmet meals, traveling and having a good giggle!

In 1971, Ginny returned to work at Yost’s. In addition to managing the Hilldale store, she bought better dresses for all the Yost stores. She had a passion for style and organization and put those skills to great purpose at Yost’s.

Having lived a very full life, she leaves many friends and family to grieve including daughters, Holly (Philip) Mirell and Linda (Ronald) Brown; grandchildren, Richard (Ashley Bradaric) Mirell, Allison (James Heaton) Mirell, David Brown, Stephen Brown and Jill (Matthew) Weber; great grandsons, Owen and Carson Koster, Austin and Nico Mirell and Emmanuel Weber; great-granddaughter, Kara Weber; and AFS daughter, Nicole Dermine-DeVaux.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Green; daughter, Sandra Nickeson; and special friend, Phil Peterson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia’s name to Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI. 53704; Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI. 53705; The Lutheran Home, 7500 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, WI. 53213 or to your local Alzheimer’s Association.

