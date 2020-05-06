Virginia “Ginny” F. (Thompson) Harrison

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Virginia “Ginny” F. Harrison, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1926, to Albert and Ella (Gullickson) Thompson. She married Harold Harrison on June 22, 1946.

Virginia enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She was also a devoted Badger and Packer fan.

Virginia’s proud Norwegian heritage will live on through her family which includes her 4 children Thomas Harrison (Diane), Sandra Lange (Joe), Lucinda Carpenter (Pat), and Lewis Harrison (Martha); 11 grandchildren Kristine Harrison, Kathleen Harrison, Amy Janquart (Christian), Lisa Cotton (Christopher), Matthew Harrison (Maria), Brandon Harrison, Rachel Behl (James), Charlie Harrison (Erica), Kate Blalock (Sam), Dana Perkins (Phillip), and Luke Carpenter; and 17 great-grandchildren Khadija, Rajaa, and Aisha Sabir; Mouna Algahaithi (Sed); Ayyub Harrison; Elijah Harrison; Devin and Maya Harrison-Jones; Chase, Mabel, and Olive Cotton; Evan and Corvin Harrison; Henry and Aaron Behl; and Calvin and Caroline Blalock. She is further survived by her sister Dorothy Schuman (Fred), and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Harold Harrison; parents Albert and Ella (Gullickson) Thompson; sister Lorraine Dyreson (Carl); and brothers Irving Thompson (Maxine) and Arnold Thompson (Mary).

The family would like to thank Milestone Senior Living Center, Stoughton Hospital, and Heartland Hospice for all their excellent care for Ginny.

A celebration of life is pending and will be held at a later date.

