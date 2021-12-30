Virginia “Ginny” Ann Bakken

by Obituaries

Madison – Virginia “Ginny” Ann Bakken, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, WI.

She was born October 17, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Evelyn Paque. She grew up in Green Bay, WI moving to Madison following high school. She married Darrell “Rip” Bakken on September 20, 1957, and eventually had 2 children, Linda Jo and Kim Ellen, residing for many years in Mt. Horeb, WI. After the girls grew up, Ginny and Rip moved to Madison when Rip got a job with the State of Wisconsin. Ginny loved living in Madison. After a lengthy illness, Rip left her too soon passing away December 29, 2006.

Ginny loved to watch movies, Packer and Badger games. Later in life, she learned how to play “Quiddler” which she greatly enjoyed with the ladies at All Saints Retirement Home where she moved after Rip passed away. More than anything, being a mom meant the most to her. Ginny also loved animals, especially kitties and German Shepherds (which both her daughters had). She called them her “grand pups”. Going out for coffee or a delicious pizza was all she needed to make her happy. Anyone who ever met her commented on how kind she was and that she always had a big smile on her face.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donald “Don” and Robert “Bob” and her sister, Jane.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Perry) of St. Hilaire, (New Brunswick) Canada, and Kim of Madison, WI; sisters, Susan (Chuck) of Seminole, Florida and Kathy (Les) of Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law, Neta of Ames, IA and brother-in-law, Gary of Madison, WI, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s Care Center for their excellent care over the last year and the kind staff and residents of All Saints Retirement where Ginny lived for 13 happy years.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to charities fighting Alzheimer’s and dementia would be appreciated.

