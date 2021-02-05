Virginia G. Probst

MADISON – Virginia G. Probst, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Suffolk, Va., the daughter of Henry “Austin” and Alethea “Maggie” (Paramore) Parvin. She grew up in Virginia and moved to Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alexander “Al” Probst, on Dec. 23, 1972.

Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time on the farm in Cambridge. Over the years, she loved canning and provided enough food that her family enjoyed for years. She and Alexander enjoyed their role as foster parents for many years. Virginia enjoyed debating politics, traveling, playing board games and cards, had a great sense of humor and loved all her dogs.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alexander “Al” Probst; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Papenfuss; three granddaughters, Tiffany (Jason) Lord, Morgan (Sergio Lizarraga) Papenfuss and Nicole Probst; four grandsons, Rob (Samantha) Walters, Jason (Kelly) Wehausen, Seth Behm and Tyler (Kayla Sipple) Papenfuss; great-grandchildren, William, Charolette and Emma Walters and Khaliya and Hunter Wehausen; foster daughters, Becky (Kendall) Whitman, Anitra Bradford, Rochae Spohn and Sharon Schwen; and two sisters, Joyce Fisher and Alice “Faye” Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Lewis; son, James Richard Probst; parents; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Combs; and three brothers, Joseph “Rudy”, Charles “Dick” and Henry “Jimmy” Parvin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

