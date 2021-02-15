Virginia F Loescher

Virginia F. Loescher, 87, of Mauston, died on Friday, February 12, 2021 at her home.

She was born on December 25, 1933 in Necedah, WI to Thomas and Rose (Leszczynski) Peterson. She married Arnold Loescher in 1971, he preceded her in death in July of 2016.

Virginia, worked for many years as a server at local restaurants. In her late years she enjoyed volunteering at the Mauston Shared Suppers and in the local thrift shop. She also enjoyed her crafting and sold many items at area craft shows and farmers markets.

Virginia is survived by her 5 children: Karen (John) Gersy of Friendship, WI, Shirley Peterson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Bobbi (Rock) Carrion of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeff Peterson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Wendy Peterson of Eleva, WI; a daughter-in-law Becky Peterson of Rockton, WI; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 5 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son James and 4 sisters.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from noon until 2:00 pm. A Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI.

