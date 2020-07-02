Virginia E. Murphy

Virginia E. Murphy age 89 of Soldiers Grove passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Soldiers Grove Health Services.

She was born on December 6, 1930 in Crawford County the daughter of Clifford and Gertrude (Turnmire) Harper. Virginia was married on August 8, 1964 to Robert L. Murphy. They were married for 49 years, lived on the Murphy home farm raising tobacco and dairy farming. She shared a love for many pets over the years and will be long be remembered for her sharp memory and a gift to gab. She loved cooking, exchanging recipes, crocheting, cruising around Soldiers Grove in her Kubota and visiting cemeteries.

Survivors include 2 nephews, Robert A. (Judy) Harper, Larry J. (Joyce) Harper, 2 great nephews, Robert G. (Michelle) Harper, Michael J. (Kristy) Harper, a great niece, Cindy (Mike) Smits, a niece, Dianna (Bill) Clements, a nephew, Dan Murphy, a sister-in-law, Judy Murphy, 2 great nephews, Luke and Riley Clements, 6 great great nieces, a great great nephew, Julie Turnmire and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Gertrude Harper, her husband, Bob Murphy, a brother, Hillman Harper, a brother-in-law, Joe Murphy, a sister-in-law, Pauline Harper, 2 nephews, Gillman and John Harper.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center. Monsignor Michael Gorman will officiate with burial in the Tavera Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Stafford Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.