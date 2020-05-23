Virginia Butler-Haugen

MIDDLETON, Wis – Virginia Butler-Haugen, age 93, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ingleside Manor.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1926, in Brothertown, Wis., the daughter of William and Alvina (Lefeber) Ecker.

Virginia attended Oshkosh State Teachers College. She married Robert Butler on Feb. 2, 1949 in Redwood City, Calif. After his passing, she moved to Wisconsin where she met her second love, Norman Haugen. The two were married on May 25, 1974, in Durward’s Glen, Wis. She was the editor for the Middleton Times Tribune for many years.

Virginia was a child of God and was kind to everyone she met. She was a selfless person and would do anything for anyone. She was a wonderful partner to both of her husbands and was loved deeply in return. Virginia was a world traveler, an avid reader and a life-long learner. She always had fond memories of growing up on the family farm in Brothertown, and she went from walking the farm to the great wall of China. She was an excellent cook and made delicious exotic dishes, and the meals shared with her always left everyone happy and full. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Patricia Butler of Middleton, Wis., Teresa (Steve) Lybeck of Bancroft, Wis., William (Julie) Butler of Middleton, Wis., Catherine (Dale) Thompson of Arena, Wis. and Anne Salinas of Portland, Ore.; beloved brother, Elroy Ecker; stepchildren, Glen (Kathy) Haugen of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristine (Jerry) Swanson of Rochester, Minn., Martin (Cheryl) Haugen of Clarendon Hills, Ill. and Eric (Joanie) Haugen of Black Earth, Wis.; grandchildren, Matt (Courtney) Lybeck, Malcolm (Jenny) Lybeck, Jason (Missy) Thompson, Shawn (Tracy) Thompson, Benjamin (Kira) Thompson, Brant (Lillie) Thompson, Bobby (Bridget) Butler, Chase Butler, Ross (Terri) Butler, Michelle Salinas, Elizabeth Swanson, Rachel (Joel) Forehand, Bradley (Jula) Haugen, Kimberly (Dan) Forehand, Christopher Haugen, Emma Haugen, Jack Haugen and Luke Haugen; brother-in-law, Hanley Murray; great-grandchildren, Landon, Graeme, Dristen, Bradyn, Hailey, Colton, Lukas, Braelyn, Weston and Jonothon; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert P. Butler and Norman H. Haugen; sister, Dolores (Bill) Griffith; sisters-in-law, Margaret Ecker and Muriel Murray; and nieces and nephews, Cynthia, Michelle, Laura, David and Don.



