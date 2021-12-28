Virginia Ann “Ginny” Brand

Virginia Ann “Ginny” Brand, oldest daughter of Harold Edwin and Hazel Benkert Lapham, died on Wednesday, December 22 in Dodegeville, Wisconsin after a decade-long journey with Alzheimer’s.

Ginny was born on May 5, 1935 in Hoboken, New Jersey and grew up in West New York, NJ on the banks of the Hudson River.

She attended Memorial High School where she learned to love language and had fond memories of cheerleading. Her studies at Cedar Crest College, earned her the nickname “Big Gin Lap” and a BA in Sociology.

In 1957 she married C. Richard “Dick” Brand, and they had three children: R. Scott, Ginger Lee, and Tamara Ann. Ginny earned certification as a Montessori educator as her youngest was entering school. She spent the next 15 years in the company of three to six year-olds. She loved this age group and believed in the inherent goodness and wisdom of small children.

In her next endeavor, Ginny ran a small organic restaurant named Charlotte’s Web in Stillwater, NJ for about three years. With a life-long interest in food and health, she then moved to Boston, Massachusetts where she worked at Hippocrates Health Institute, learning about raw foods and becoming an educator. In Boston she earned her massage therapy license and she practiced massage for the next 20 years in New Jersey, Iowa, and Wisconsin, even as her illness progressed. Her healing touch soothed many.

Ginny will be remembered for her energetic love of life. She loved music, folk music in particular, and although language left her eventually, she had musical lyrics and rhythms still embodied. Ginny always wanted to help people and was always up for trying something new. Although, she was not a competitive person, she loved a good ping-pong volley.

Ginny is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald Lapham, and her former partner, Dick.

She is survived by her children and in-laws: Scott and wife, Donna Brand, Ginger and husband, Paul Biere, Tamara Brand and husband, Kirk McKnight. They’ve provided seven grandchildren: Nathan, Philip, Evan, Peter, Hannah, Amelia, and Sylvia, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Ginny spent her last nine years at Crestridge in Dodgeville where she received amazing care. Her family is forever grateful.

A memorial and celebration will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

