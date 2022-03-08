Virginia A. Witt

Virginia A. Witt, age 95, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living after a long battle with many health concerns.

She was born in Verona on November 1, 1926 to Emma(Rhiner) and Carl Marty. She was born and raised on the Marty Family Farm and graduated from Verona Area High School in 1944. She met the love of her life, Clarence, while working at RMR. Virginia and Clarence were united in marriage on July 2, 1946. They were blessed with two children, Richard and Kathleen. Virginia and Clarence farmed together for many years. Virginia also drove school bus for the early childhood students in the Verona area up until she retired. Virginia enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, gathering with her ladies card club, the 8 O’clock Callers, and being a member of the Homemakers Club. She also found a lot of enjoyment in polka dancing, gardening, and picking walnuts for the church bazaar. In addition Virginia also enjoyed many years of travel including trips out west to Utah and Nevada as well as camping with her family at “Grandma Land” and a special trip to Europe for the Passion Play in Germany. Family was the most important thing to Virginia and she was a wonderful role model and matriarch and was very involved in the lives of her family. She was also very proud of her Swiss heritage. Virginia was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and the Church Ladies Guild. She is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Virginia is survived by her son, Richard (Sharon) Witt; daughter, Kathleen Witt; granddaughter, Christina (Eric) Schwartzlow; grandson, Matthew (Amy) Witt; and great grandchildren, Melia and Zachery Larson and Jayla and Aiden Schwartzlow. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Russ Marty, Paul Marty, and Art Marty; sister, Kay Tierney; grandson, Steven Larson; and her daughter’s significant other, John Newel.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 501 Mark Dr, Verona with Rev. Tom Robinson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery.

