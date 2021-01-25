Virgil L. Rupp

Virgil L. Rupp, 77, of Boscobel, formerly of Montfort and Platteville, Wisconsin, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Boscobel Care & Rehab.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Virgil Rupp Memorial Fund, and can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Virgil was born June 12, 1943 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Lucille (Hildreth) Rupp. He was united in marriage to Jane Probst on April 29, 1967 in Aurora, Illinois. Together they had five children; Dan, Dayna, Liz, Ginger, and Corey. Virgil and Jane later amicably divorced. Virgil worked at All Steel in Montgomery, Illinois for many years. In the late 1970’s the family moved to Southwest Wisconsin where Virgil then worked as a farm hand. Virgil had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed sharing his passion of hunting, fishing, trapping, and reverence for the great outdoors with his children.

Virgil is survived by his children, Dan (Sandi) Rupp, Dayna (Bob) Rupp-Kilgore, Liz (Dan) Metz, Ginger (fiance, Richard Bloom) Schafer, Corey (Heather) Rupp, and eldest son from a prior marriage, Terry (Traci) Daringer; ex-spouse, Jane Probst; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Rupp, Charles Rupp, Bernard (Janice) Rupp, Merle (Helen) Rupp, Delbert (Jane) Rupp, and Shirley (Larry) Hoffman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rupp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Douglas, James, and Delvin Rupp; sister, Ruth Rupp; and sisters-in-law, Donna and Rita Rupp.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Boscobel Care & Rehab for their sympathetic and high quality care of Virgil.

