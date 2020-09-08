Violet “Vidie” A. McGillivray

Violet “Vidie” Alice McGillivray, 92, Cuba City, Lafayette County, WI passed away September 3, 2020 peacefully at home.

A private family service was held at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI.

Vidie was born December 26, 1927 in Hanover Township, Jo Daviess County, IL to Earl Everett & Ethel Mae (Sanderson) Green. She graduated from Galena High School in 1946. She married Fred (Fritz) Teutschmann on December 16, 1947. Of this union there were 8 children, Pat, Sharon, Michael, Larry, Ted, Tina, Tari & Tami. On January 30, 1970 she married James (Jim) W. McGillivray becoming step-mother to Tina A. McGillivray. Vidie enjoyed crocheting, flowers, gardening, camping, fishing, traveling in the motor home and spending nice warm winters in Mission, TX. Her family was very precious to her. Most of all she loved family gatherings.

She is survived by five daughters: Pat (Kenny) Gratz of Monroe, WI, Tina (Joel) Ames of Lancaster, WI, Tari Weber of Independence, IA, Tami Bailey and Tina Ann (McGillivray) Kooser of Cuba City, WI; two sons: Michael (Doris) Teutschmann of Shullsburg, WI and Larry (Roselyn) Teutschmann of Platteville, WI; a brother, Clark (Audrey) Green of Warren, IL; three sisters: Barbara (Harold) Douglas of Darlington, WI, Pauline (Gerald) Allendorf of Galena, IL, Dixie (Fred) Fox of Idaho; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Teutschmann of Shullsburg, WI; 30 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren & 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sharon Kast of Darlington, WI, a son, Ted Teutschmann of Shullsburg, WI, two granddaughters, Michelle M. Kast and Jenny Mae Fenner of Darlington, WI, five brothers: Charles E. Green, Marcus E. Green, Russell Green, Robert E. Green, Donald W. Green, five sisters: Alberta Green, Pearl M. Bartell, Irene E. Cilfone, Charlotte M. Edler, Gladys A. Shepherd.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Violet “Vidie” A. McGillivray Memorial Fund has been established and may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Violet A. McGillivray Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Upland Hill Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Violet and her family.