Violet O. Lenzendorf

EASTMAN, WIS. – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Violet Opal Lenzendorf on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Violet’s 96-year journey is impossible to capture in several paragraphs but may be summed up with three words… faith, family, and service. These words are not an oversimplification of her life, rather a reflection of her core values that left an everlasting mark on all who were blessed to be a part of her life.

Violet’s journey began with her birth on Oct. 2, 1925, the youngest child of Frederick and Gertrude (Phillips) Kramer on the family farm. After graduation from Seneca High School, she traveled to the Chicago area to be a nanny. Returning home, she attended church at the Eastman United Methodist Church where she met her strikingly handsome husband, Robert “Bob” Lenzendorf. They married on Aug. 20, 1946, at that same church. She was an active lifelong member of the church, teaching Sunday school and holding various leadership roles.

Violet and Bob began farming on Taylor Ridge near Seneca, Wis., in the late ‘50s, before moving to a refurbished gas station on her parent’s farm. The two later purchased Violet’s family farm from her parents. This farm would eventually become home to their nine children and would serve as the center of generational memories that continue to this day. Along with working on the farm, Violet became a cook at the Eastman Grade School. She was known as “Grandma Vi” to her grandchildren and many other children alike. She used her own special touches and resources on school-supplied menus to create her own masterpieces for all to enjoy. During this time, her cooking gained legendary status. Regardless of the turmoil in the World, when one first smelled her cooking there was an immediate sense of comfort and calmness that is a tribute to her undeniable love for others. Although her daughters try to carry on her traditions of cooking, no one can quite master it as she did.

Along with working on the farm and feeding generations of children, Violet also worked as a CNA at the nursing home in Prairie du Chien until she was well into her 80’s. Her incredible work ethic was simply inspirational.

Violet’s legacy of living a life centered around faith, family, and service to others, creates a bridge between generations. We all are experiencing the sting of her absence but also accept her journey here on Earth is complete. We will continue to feel her grace until we meet again.

Violet is survived by her sons, Dennis (Penny), Robin (Shelly), and Jeffrey (Brenda); daughters, Phyllis (Vidal) Rodriguez, Cheryl (Greg) Schopf, Renee Lenzendorf, and Roxanne (David) Skemp; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Lenzendorf; son-in-law, Rick Koresh; 28 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Gary; daughter, Sandra Koresh; brothers, Harold and Floyd Kramer; and sisters Gladys and Naomi Hollenberger, and Hazel Borgen.

We wish to extend our grateful appreciation to Prairie Maison and Mayo Clinic for their exceptional and loving care of Violet.

Violet’s journey will come full circle at the Eastman United Methodist Church where funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with burial at National Cemetery, Eastman and lunch at Friendship Hall to follow. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in memory of Violet is being established.

Lenzendorf’s All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

