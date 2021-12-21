Violet M. “Vi” (Klassey) Flint

by Obituaries

Verona – Violet M. “Vi” Flint, age 89, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.

She was born on May 4, 1932 in Brooklyn Township, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Josephine (Zweifel) Klassey. Vi grew up in Evansville, WI and graduated from Evansville High School. She was united in marriage to Jay Flint on July 18, 1953. She worked for many years and retired from Cuna Credit Union.

Vi is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Artie) Schultz and Diane (John) Spaulding; four grandchildren, Jaclyn Schultz, A.J. (Brooke) Schultz, Ryan (Bekah) Spaulding and Colin Spaulding; great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Amelia and Mason; and sister-in-law, Leona Klassey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jay; her parents; her step-father, Ken Woodstock; brother, Wilbert Klassey; and her beloved dog, Schnops.

A private family service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, for the exceptional care they gave Vi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg.

