Violet Irene McNish

Site staff by Site staff

MONDOVI/BARABOO–Violet Irene (Meier) McNish age 87 died on Friday, April 3, 2020.

She was born to Violet (Clark) and William Meier in the Town of Exline on February 16, 1933, the second oldest of nine children. Irene was married to Lawrence McNish in June 1950 and had four children. Irene and Lawrence moved their family from WI to IL in 1956, spending the next 31 years in Chicago, IL and finally Carol Stream, IL. After Lawrence’s retirement they moved and built a home in Baraboo, WI in 1987 where Irene lived until moving to Stoughton in 1999 and finally to Sun Prairie in 2005. Irene proudly worked at every job she ever had, retiring from Kmart after 28+ years of loyal service in 1996. Irene never truly stopped working even though she left her last job in 2005 at the age of 72. A long-time Chicago Cubs fan, Irene was determined to see at least one Cub World Series victory before joining her husband Lawrence in heaven. In 2016, that dream came true! Becoming a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and recently a great, great grandmother brought many smiles to Irene’s face. Irene spent many fun-filled hours attending school musical concerts, HS football, track events, school graduations, and many, many hockey games.

Irene is survived by her children; Valorie Pikus of Danville, VA, Kim Bryant of Waupun, WI and Larry (Connie) McNish of Sun Prairie, WI and Reidsville, NC; grandchildren Christina (Jake) Bryant of Baraboo, WI and James (Penny) Bryant of Canton, TX, as well as Ian (Sami) McNish of St. Paul, MN and Gregor McNish of Waunakee, WI. Great Grandchildren include Christina’s children Paige Bryant (Colton) and Daniel Mortimer (Lilly) of Baraboo, WI, James’s children Gracie and Henry Bryant of Louisville, KY, and this year Great, Great Granddaughter Addy (Paige) of Baraboo, WI. Irene is further survived by her sister-in-law Betty Meier (Robert), three brothers Marvin (Sharon), Alan and Henry, as well as two sisters Alice (Dennis) and Roberta (Lloyd), and all of their families including many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Irene are best friends Joan and Don Roessler and family, as well as many friends from over the years.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; two brothers Robert, David and infant son, Jeffery; three sisters-in-law Lynette (Henry), Judy (Alan) and Kathy (David) and son-in-law Carl Pikus in 2015. Brother William (Edna) passed away on the same day as Irene.

Inurnment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. Services and a family gathering will follow later this year when everyone can get together. Date and location to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com

There is an old Irish saying that comes to mind in time such as this, “Death Leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal”. Irene will always be remembered as a loving mother and a friend to everyone she knew.