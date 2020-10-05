Viola “Vi” Ann Paulus

Plain – Viola “Vi” Ann Paulus, age 90, of Plain, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Vi was born December 1, 1929 to George and Anne (Laubmeier) Liegel in Loganville, Wisconsin. She married Edward J Paulus June 22, 1948. One of her greatest challenges came when her husband suffered a severe injury playing baseball in 1954. Vi loved to work. She worked as a Star Route Carrier and as a waitress and dining room manager at The Spring Green Restaurant for 30 years. If you worked for her, you learned how to work. She also worked at the Spring Valley Inn as the front hostess into her 80’s. A devout catholic, she was a member of St Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Vi believed in looking her best; never one to cancel a hair or nail appointment and her home was always decorated with something new & different. Her greatest gifts were her grandchildren! She will be remembered as a loving grandmother, who believed in hard work, an impeccably clean home and the gift of time spent together with a good Chardonnay!

She is survived by her children, Sue (Gary) Hoffman of Middleton, Shari (Randy) Diehl of Prairie du Sac, Michael (Kellie Unke) Paulus of Monona , Marisue (Michael) Horton of Verona; 14 grandchildren, Heather, Ryan, Andy, Alex, Emily, Matt, Abby, Pat, Dave, Ashley, Sara, Tori, Drake and step grandson Daunte along with seven, soon to be 8 great grandchildren; brother, Vern (Bernie) Liegel of Spring Green; sisters-in-law, Delores Liegel of Spring Green and Marcie Liegel of Plain; many special nieces and nephews, including Herb (Linda) Paulus-Plain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Deborah Paulus; brothers, Ed (Alma), Alfred (Bernice), Vic, Florian, and George Liegel; sisters Florence (Allie) Alt, Alma (Ray) Brickl, Marian (Al) Layton. Additionally, preceding her in death were her father and mother-in-law George and Anna Paulus; two sisters-in-law, Leona Lechner, Edna Meise Weiss, and a brother in law, Herb Paulus.

A private family mass will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wisconsin. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Please do not send flowers. Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, Wisconsin, the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, WI, or Greenway Manor Nursing Home beauty shop.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.