Viola T. Weeden

Viola T. (Wienkes) Weeden, age 89, of Dodgeville, formerly of Highland passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Upland Hills Health following a brief illness.

Viola was born on February 28, 1932 in Eden Township to Albert and Anna (Rose) Wienkes. She was a 1949 graduate of the Cobb High School Viola married Donald Weeden in Highland on February 21, 1950. Don and Viola farmed in the Highland Area for many years until his passing on August 22, 1987, together they raised five children. Viola worked for 18 years at Advance Transformer until retiring in 1993. She was a member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish in Highland and also a member of the Dodgeville Card Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Vernard and Gerald (Kate) Wienkes; sisters, Mary (Doug) Jenks, Nancy (Dennis) Brice and Rita Wienkes, and a special friend, James Bayne.

Viola is survived by three sons, Bruce (Louise) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Kerry (Lynn) of Muscoda and James (Dana) of Riley KS; two daughters, Barbara (John) Perkins and Becky (Don) Hildreth of Dodgeville and James’s son, Alan (Deedee) Bayne of Bloomer; 12 grandchildren, Stacy (Jacob) Pulley, Josh Weeden, Jeff (Jen) Weeden, Mike Weeden, Donnie (Amanda) Weeden, James Weeden, Jason Weeden, Ashley Perkins, Shawn Perkins, Kyle (Katy) Hildreth, Kelsey (Brandon Zasada) Hildreth and Keaton (Sarena Heins) Hildreth, ten great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Kalish; a brother Paul (Deloris) Wienkes; a sister-in-law, Carol Wienkes as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday beginning at 12:30 P.M.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family.

