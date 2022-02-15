Viola man killed in crash after crossing center line, striking log truck

by Kyle Jones

WELLINGTON, Wis. — A Viola man died Monday after a crash, Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said.

Gideon Hamann, 26, was driving north on State Highway 131 near Michigan Road at about 4 p.m. when officials say he crossed the center line, colliding with a southbound log truck.

The truck continued south before striking a guardrail. Hamman’s vehicle continued into the northbound ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash completely closed State Highway 131 for about one and a half hours. The road did not fully reopen until 8:30 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the incident

