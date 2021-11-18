Vintage-inspired cabin along Star Lake feels like summer camp

Take a walk down memory lane at Camp Edna, a lakeside cottage in Saint Germain, Wisconsin. Hiking, biking, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing — you name it, this place has great spots for it all.

“The outdoor activities are endless,” says Rob Errington, who manages the rental. He adds that there are plenty of popular events within a half-hour radius, but the cottage is still far enough out to allow you to avoid crowds.

The cabin sits right off Star Lake and is about an hour from the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Camp Edna has a screened-in porch, a kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In the summer, you can use an 18-foot pontoon boat that’s included in the rental fee.

The home has old hickory furnishings that foster a camp feel. Enjoy sitting by the fire pit to roast marshmallows or watch the sun set on the lake from the living room. Next door to the main building is Bear Cottage, which is dog-friendly and can be added to your rental if you’re visiting with a large group.

You may also run into some furry or feathered friends on the land. Every summer a family of ducks nests nearby, bald eagles visit daily to fish in the bay and blue heron stroll around the area. This year Errington saw a local otter, and many guests have spotted a red fox while hiking.

As owner Mark Skorlich describes Camp Edna, there is “nothing finer or more private.”

Find Camp Edna: vrbo.com/2137181

